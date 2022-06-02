Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 300,000 Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.89% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,960,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

