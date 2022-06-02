Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,856 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.

NYSE:MTN opened at $250.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.48 and its 200 day moving average is $280.23.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

