Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,338.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,632. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

NXST stock opened at $175.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.08. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

