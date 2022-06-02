Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 107,019 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Select Medical worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Select Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

