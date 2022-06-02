Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.