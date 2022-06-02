Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,582,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 362,524 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 849,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,360,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,436,000 after purchasing an additional 217,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.87.

KSS opened at $40.20 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.