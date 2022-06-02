Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,963,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Wix.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,321,000 after acquiring an additional 323,779 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wix.com by 4,925.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,779,000 after acquiring an additional 309,199 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Wix.com by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after acquiring an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Wix.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,559 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.45. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $309.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.61.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

