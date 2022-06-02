Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $85.52 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

