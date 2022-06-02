Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,036 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 81,130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Perficient worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Perficient by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

