Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 114,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 5,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

