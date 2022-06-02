Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.27% of Sprott worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SII. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sprott by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprott by 535.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 74,040 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sprott by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

SII stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $978.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.17. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Sprott Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.