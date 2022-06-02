Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.26 Million Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,197,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,204,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 140,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter.

MOO opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

