Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.41 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 202,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

