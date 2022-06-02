Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,158,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,891 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 570,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 434,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,185,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,081,000 after purchasing an additional 297,953 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

