Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBSW. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 930,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 771,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 504,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.