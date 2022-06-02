Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.59% of Pioneer Merger worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Pioneer Merger by 180.8% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 275,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 177,156 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Merger by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the third quarter worth $2,020,000.

NASDAQ:PACX opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

