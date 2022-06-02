Bank of Montreal Can Invests $3.23 Million in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Lemonade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lemonade by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,649,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after buying an additional 290,931 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.04. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $115.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

