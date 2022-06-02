Bank of Montreal Can Invests $3.30 Million in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 329,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.15% of SCVX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SCVX by 6,963.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in SCVX in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in SCVX by 5.1% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 255,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in SCVX by 54.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SCVX in the third quarter worth about $298,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVX opened at $9.93 on Thursday. SCVX Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. in the cybersecurity sector. It intends to focus its search for a business in the cybersecurity sector.

