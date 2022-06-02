Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 0.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 2.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $139.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.55. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

