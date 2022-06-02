Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.60% of LL Flooring worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter worth $196,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter worth $548,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter worth $1,045,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 222.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 43,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

LL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on LL Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LL Flooring stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

