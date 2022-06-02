Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

SPHB opened at $67.11 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.