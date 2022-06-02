Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 308,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.72% of Silver Crest Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition by 152.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLCR stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

