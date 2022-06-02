Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 887,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.30% of Fortuna Silver Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.28. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

