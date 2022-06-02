Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.79% of Independence at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Independence by 25.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,755,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 355,099 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence by 74,180.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 742,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 741,803 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the third quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the third quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Independence during the third quarter worth approximately $977,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence alerts:

NASDAQ ACQR opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Independence Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.82.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.