Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.01% of Riverview Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,264,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter worth $113,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,848,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Riverview Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RVAC opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Riverview Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.