Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 9,940 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Air Transport Services Group worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,635 shares of company stock worth $84,652 and have sold 10,924 shares worth $346,388. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATSG stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.54. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

