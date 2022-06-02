Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.81% of Jack Creek Investment worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 0.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 268,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 2.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 14.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.