Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of United Natural Foods worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

UNFI opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

