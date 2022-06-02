Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847,706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,623 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.