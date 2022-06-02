Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,884 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Arconic worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Arconic stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

