Bank of Montreal Can Sells 14,682 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.33% of Repare Therapeutics worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 210,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 104,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 70,112 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 420,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.89. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

