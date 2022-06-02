Bank of Montreal Can Sells 179,100 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 179,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.33% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,306,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SPH opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.58. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 32.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

