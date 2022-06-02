Bank of Montreal Can Sells 19,822 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 672,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,589,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.41. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

