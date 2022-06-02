Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,352 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of CMC Materials worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCMP. StockNews.com upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.14.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

