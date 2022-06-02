Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 326,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.58% of Omnichannel Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCA. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 23.5% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 690.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period.

NYSE:OCA opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on ‘omnichannel' businesses, such as technology-enabled cross-channel retail and consumer services, including the direct-to-consumer/e-commerce retail, consumer healthcare, consumer marketplaces, consumer services, and related sectors.

