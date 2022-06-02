Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

