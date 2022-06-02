Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.28) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($14.17) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,140.29 ($14.43).

PNN opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.06. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 712.33 ($9.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($16.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,061.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,095.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

