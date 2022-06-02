Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.28

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €55.28 ($59.44) and traded as high as €67.08 ($72.13). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €66.58 ($71.59), with a volume of 3,810,150 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.28.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)
Recommended Stories
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.