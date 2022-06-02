Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after buying an additional 97,685 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

