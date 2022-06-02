Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,679 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $62,221,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,448,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 590.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after buying an additional 171,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 52.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,904,000 after buying an additional 156,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

BEAM opened at $34.03 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $109,885.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,943.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $105,629.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,612.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

