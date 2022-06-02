Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.25 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.14). 448,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,365,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.15).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.97.

Get Bens Creek Group alerts:

In related news, insider David Harris purchased 30,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,847.10 ($25,110.20).

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bens Creek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bens Creek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.