B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BME. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.35) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.67) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 596.78 ($7.55).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BME opened at GBX 383.70 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 497.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 560.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 381.20 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.24).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.