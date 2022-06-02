Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Announce $3.07 EPS

Brokerages predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $4.11. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $12.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $11.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.41.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

