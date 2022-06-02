Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 88.04 and last traded at 89.21. Approximately 106,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 119,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at 89.52.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -9.30.
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:BIPC)
