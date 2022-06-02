Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 88.04 and last traded at 89.21. Approximately 106,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 119,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at 89.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -9.30.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.