Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $314.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 47.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $66,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,139.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 30,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $481,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,464 shares of company stock worth $503,252 and have sold 23,048 shares worth $426,504. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth $11,283,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 78,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

