Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after buying an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,577,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,386,000. Dendur Capital LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after buying an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,177,000 after buying an additional 996,273 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $63.81 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

