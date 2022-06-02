Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) Shares Up 0.1%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. 71,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 367,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,447,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,520,000 after buying an additional 7,273,592 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000.

