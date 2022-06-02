Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.82. 22,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 209,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 51,560.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000.

