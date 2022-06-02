Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Holdings Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $66,844,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 142.8% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Cannae by 146.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 452,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 268,965 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter valued at $7,643,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cannae by 91.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 222,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Cannae news, Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,002.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,618,506 shares in the company, valued at $372,392,898.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,360 and have sold 1,287,074 shares valued at $17,224,681. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

