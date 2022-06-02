Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.74, but opened at $51.03. Capri shares last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 39,148 shares.

The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRI. BTIG Research increased their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $103,411,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 541,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

